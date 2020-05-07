8 Questions For Fieldfisher Disputes Chief Colin Gibson

Law360, London (May 7, 2020, 11:02 AM BST) -- Since becoming head of dispute resolution in Fieldfisher's London office five years ago, Colin Gibson has been on a hiring spree to increase the size of the firm's litigation and arbitration team, as well as broaden the amount of work it takes on. Colin Gibson As a result, the value of the disputes Fieldfisher handles has rocketed. Its biggest litigation is now worth £2.5 billion ($3 billion), while its biggest arbitration is £6 billion, up from £150 million a decade ago. "We used to be a modest-sized commercial litigation team, but now we're more than 100 lawyers and 29 partners in...

