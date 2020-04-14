FCC Won't Hide Details Of Telecom's Lifeline Subsidy Abuse

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Midwest telecommunications company that fraudulently pocketed millions of dollars from a Federal Communications Commission subsidy program aimed at connecting low-income consumers has lost its battle to keep details of the abuse secret. Ohio-based American Broadband & Telecommunications Co., which got into hot water with the FCC two years ago over the millions reaped from the Lifeline program on behalf of thousands of deceased or nonexistent subscribers, had pressed the agency to keep previously redacted particulars of the fraud confidential. However, the FCC said in a ruling made public on Monday that any damage the telecom might face by releasing the full...

