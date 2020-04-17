Sheppard Mullin Adds Bankruptcy Partner In Chicago

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has hired a Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner to help grow its finance and bankruptcy practice group in Chicago, the firm announced. Justin R. Bernbrock joined the firm April 13 as a partner, where his practice will continue to focus on corporate restructuring, bankruptcy and financial distress, the firm said. In an interview with Law360 on Friday, Bernbrock said he hopes to further develop the firm's bankruptcy practice and steadily growing presence in the Windy City, as its bankruptcy work has largely been done in New York and San Francisco. "It's a great platform for...

