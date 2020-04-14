7th Circ. Weighs 'Mootness Fees' In Akorn Merger Row

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs’ attorneys told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday a district judge attempted "to rewrite the federal rules on the fly” when he forced them to disgorge fees they won after securing disclosures that mooted their investor clients' claims in three suits over Akorn Inc.'s planned merger with Fresenius Kabi. Investors represented by Monteverde & Associates and Geyser PC want the federal appellate court to break new ground and allow a controversial practice in which they win privately negotiated "mootness fees" after filing merger objections that result in a few extra disclosures for investors. Those fees are out of the lower courts' reach,...

