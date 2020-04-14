DC Circ. Ends Terror Bombing Case Against Palestinians

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday that victims of a 2002 terrorist bombing could not sue the Palestinian Authority as an alleged enabler of the attack, saying the authority had not waived a jurisdictional bar to those liability claims. There is no personal jurisdiction for terrorism funding claims against the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization without their consent, and a district court mistakenly found that the groups had forfeited their jurisdictional defense by defending themselves on the merits of the case after those initial arguments were rejected, Circuit Judge Patricia Millett wrote on behalf of a three-judge panel. “At bottom, the...

