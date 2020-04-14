Wash. Sues Greyhound Over Border Agents' Bus Searches

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The state of Washington accused Greyhound Lines Inc. of allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to conduct searches on customers at a bus stop in eastern Washington without a warrant. The state's attorney general, Robert W. Ferguson, filed the complaint in Spokane County Superior Court on Monday, asking the court to stop Greyhound's employees from permitting the searches on company buses at Spokane Intermodal Center, a transit hub near the state's border with Idaho, and to issue a fine of $2,000 for each violation of the state's Consumer Protection Act. "Indeed, by permitting CBP to conduct these immigration enforcement sweeps, Greyhound has...

