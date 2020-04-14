NBA Agent Says Agency Took Commissions Without Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A basketball player agent hit his former agency You First Sports with a lawsuit Tuesday alleging it took commissions owed to him for NBA players he represented personally, a situation that became dire after prominent agent Andy Miller, who had been affiliated with the agency, was tied to the federal probe into college basketball corruption. Agent Pedro Power’s suit alleged in a Florida state court in Miami that You First Sports, or U1st, for years took commissions owed to him for representing NBA players and other overseas athletes and is now seeking to block him from continuing to represent those or...

