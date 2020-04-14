PG&E Gets OK On Manslaughter Plea Deal For Paradise Fire

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A California bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.'s settlement with the state over the 2018 Camp Fire in which the utility pled guilty to 84 involuntary manslaughter counts and agreed to $4 million in fines and reimbursements, following assurances the penalties wouldn't come from the $13.5 billion wildfire victim trust. The deal approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali during a telephonic hearing Tuesday settles criminal charges brought by the Butte County District Attorney's Office against PG&E. The deal includes an acknowledgement by PG&E that its equipment started the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed more than 80 people in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS