Gunmakers Must Face Suit Over Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has ruled that a federal law shielding gunmakers from liability can’t be invoked to defeat a suit alleging companies unlawfully produced and sold easily modified firearms that were used in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon on Friday partially rejected a motion to dismiss lodged by gunmaker Colt’s Manufacturing Co. LLC, dealer Discount Firearms and Ammo LLC, and other firearm companies in a suit accusing them of making and selling semiautomatic assault rifles like the AR-15 while knowing that they could be easily modified for automatic fire using third-party devices such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS