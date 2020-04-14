MyCharge Must Face Power Pack Capacity Suit

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a proposed class action alleging that myCharge portable power packs hold less charge than advertised, finding that the claims are not too vague to proceed. U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer said that although Mark Mancuso doesn't identify the precise model of the power bank he bought, how much he paid for it or where he bought it, more specific allegations are not needed for standing. Mancuso has plausibly alleged that myCharge made representations about the power bank's capacity that he relied on while purchasing it, the judge said. "Plaintiff's factual...

