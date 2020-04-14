3rd Circ. Agrees Newsweek Didn't Defame Trump Supporter

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a lawsuit accusing Newsweek of defaming a 12-year-old supporter of Donald Trump in an article titled "Trump's Mini-Mes," acknowledging in a precedential decision that while political discourse can be "bruising," it's protected by the First Amendment. After a de novo review, the three-judge panel affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court's finding that no reasonable reader would think the article defamed the politically outspoken boy. The article contained privileged opinions that can't be defamatory, no matter how harsh they seemed, Judge Stephanos Bibas said in the court's opinion. "People often express opinions that offend others,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS