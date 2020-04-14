Hacked Crypto Investor Says AT&T Is Distorting His Claims

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Investor Michael Terpin told a California federal judge that AT&T has distorted his claims in its bid to dismiss a suit lodged against the telecommunications giant after cellphone hackers stole $24 million worth of cryptocurrency. Terpin’s opposition to AT&T’s motion to dismiss filed on Monday outlines that the telecommunications company ignored his allegations that “its representatives made specific false representations” in an attempt to keep him on as a customer after a first “SIM swap” hack in 2017. He further contends in his filing in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California that AT&T has attempted to hide...

