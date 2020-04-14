Mass. Pharmacists Accuse CVS Of Stiffing Them On OT Pay

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. stiffed pharmacists on overtime as well as premium pay for working at mandatory training and over weekends and holidays, according to a putative class action moved to Boston federal court Tuesday. The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company sent the lawsuit to federal court nearly three months after it was first filed in Plymouth County Superior Court by Katherine Crowley, a former pharmacist and manager at the company's store in Hanover, Massachusetts. The class action seeks to represent 423 pharmacy managers and 846 pharmacists in Massachusetts who were allegedly underpaid over the past six years. CVS hired Crowley in March...

