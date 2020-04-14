Fla. Judge Cuts Cord On Class Claims Over IPhone Updates

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Apple won dismissal Tuesday of a proposed class action claiming it intentionally made its FaceTime videoconferencing app nonfunctional for iPhone 4 owners through a software update, as a Florida federal judge agreed with the tech giant that the claims were filed too late. In an eight-page order permanently dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal said that iPhone user Austin Belanger raised interesting arguments in his claims of trespass to chattel and violation of Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, but the Fort Lauderdale-based judge said he did not need to reach the merits of the claims. Instead, the...

