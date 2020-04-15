Ore. Judge Tosses IPR Conspiracy Suit, Overruling Colleague

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has dismissed Columbia Sportswear's suit accusing Seirus Innovative Accessories Inc. of conspiring with another company to dodge Patent Trial and Appeal Board time limits, overruling another judge who found the court had jurisdiction over Seirus. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman on Tuesday said Seirus' motion to stay related patent litigation in Oregon isn’t sufficient to tie Seirus to the state, unlike U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon found before recusing himself in February. Judge Mosman then transferred the case against the other defendant, alleged co-conspirator Ventex Inc., to the Southern District of California, where it’s presumed...

