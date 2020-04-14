CargoSprint Must Face Rival’s 'Tying' Scheme Claims

Law360 (April 14, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled on Tuesday that PayCargo has “plausibly alleged” that its rival in the shipping cargo business CargoSprint violated the Sherman Antitrust Act, allowing claims to move forward that the latter’s payments products monopolize the digital payments market for shipping. Judge Timothy Batten of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District Georgia ruled that PayCargo, the creator of a web-based payment and settlement platform for the shipping industry, successfully outlined how CargoSprint engaged in a product "tying" scheme to hold market power and exclude competitors. The dispute centers on CargoSprint's SprintPass, which helps coordinate warehouse cargo pickup...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS