Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Businessman Settles SEC's Microcap Fraud Suit For $3.5M

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A White Plains, New York, businessman and his two companies will pay a combined $3.5 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that he manipulated a microcap company's stock in an $11.5 million fraud scheme.

A New York federal judge signed three final judgments on Tuesday that call for Joseph A. Fiore and his companies, Berkshire Capital Management Co. Inc. and Eat at Joe's Ltd., to disgorge a combined $2 million and each pay a separate $500,000 fine.

Fiore and his companies consented to the judgments without admitting or denying allegations from the SEC that he financed and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!