NY Businessman Settles SEC's Microcap Fraud Suit For $3.5M

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A White Plains, New York, businessman and his two companies will pay a combined $3.5 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's claims that he manipulated a microcap company's stock in an $11.5 million fraud scheme. A New York federal judge signed three final judgments on Tuesday that call for Joseph A. Fiore and his companies, Berkshire Capital Management Co. Inc. and Eat at Joe's Ltd., to disgorge a combined $2 million and each pay a separate $500,000 fine. Fiore and his companies consented to the judgments without admitting or denying allegations from the SEC that he financed and...

