Pacifier Maker Ducks Some Claims In False Ad Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 12:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has trimmed claims for injunctive relief from a proposed class suit alleging Newell Brands Inc. misled consumers about the dangers of using its “orthodontic” pacifiers, saying now that they are aware of the alleged risks, the proposed class is not in danger of suffering the same alleged injuries. While U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman on Tuesday also dismissed claims under the Illinois Deceptive Trade Practices Act because that act only allows for injunctive relief, he allowed the bulk of Shelly Benson and Lisa Caprarellil’s suit against Newell and NUK USA LLC to go forward. In the...

