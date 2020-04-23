NY Rent Recovery Case Adds Structure To Overcharge Claims

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- On April 2, the New York Court of Appeals issued a landmark opinion of industrywide significance for building owners. The court held that Part F of the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 cannot be applied retroactively so as to subject building owners to new or increased liability for past conduct, because doing so would unconstitutionally infringe on owners’ substantive due process rights. The opinion decided four rent overcharge cases that were consolidated on appeal. Each case involved an apartment that was treated as deregulated during the owners’ receipt of J-51 tax benefits, prior to the Court of Appeals’...

