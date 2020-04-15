Enviros Can't Get Yellowstone Bison Hunt Suits Consolidated

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge rejected the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center's bid to consolidate a pair of suits that claim the state and federal governments mishandled Native American tribes' bison hunting on public land near Yellowstone National Park. Cottonwood's suit, brought against Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and a group of federal agencies, says too many bison hunters are clustered in one area of the park allocated for hunting, posing a risk to the area's residents. Its claims are echoed by another Montana federal lawsuit brought against the agencies by a community group called Neighbors Against Bison Slaughter. The two sides held a telephone hearing...

