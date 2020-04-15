Bed Bath & Beyond Sued Over Post-Holiday Stock Drop

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was hit with a proposed class action Tuesday claiming the ailing retailer concealed inventory mismanagement issues from investors until after its stock lost nearly a fifth of its value earlier this year following a dismal 2019 holiday sale season. The home products giant and its top executives injured investors by making false and misleading statements and omitting "adverse facts" about the retailer's business, operations and prospects, according to the complaint filed by investors Stephen and June Vitiello in New Jersey federal court. As a result, investors were flummoxed when the company's fourth-quarter 2019 financial results revealed...

