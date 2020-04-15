Real Estate Rumors: DE Shaw, Anderson Capital, LIHC

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- D.E. & Shaw Co. has reached a deal to stay put in its 77,000 square feet in midtown Manhattan for another 12 years, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The hedge fund has renewed its lease for space on multiple floors at 120 W. 45th St., which is owned by Kamber Management Co., according to the report. Anderson Capital Advisors has purchased two medical office buildings in Lake Worth Beach, Florida, for $7.3 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for a pair of buildings at 5645 Military Trail, and the seller is an entity affiliated with real estate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS