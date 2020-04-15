Germany Drops Sky Antitrust Probe Amid Coronavirus

Law360, London (April 15, 2020, 1:05 PM BST) -- Germany’s antitrust enforcer on Wednesday dropped its probe into how Sky Ltd. acquired the rights to broadcast premier European soccer matches in the country as new competitors entered the market and the coronavirus shut down all games. Germany's cartel office said it has dropped its competition investigation into a deal reached by the British broadcaster to screen top soccer games. (AP) The German Federal Cartel Office said that it had discontinued its competition investigation into a deal reached by the British broadcaster and DAZN Group Ltd., a sports streaming service operator, to show UEFA Champions League games in Germany from 2018 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS