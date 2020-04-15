Debenhams Can’t Escape Liability For Furlough Wages

Law360, London (April 15, 2020, 7:29 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday refused to promise Debenhams’ administrators that payments made to furloughed employees using government money given to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t expose the department store chain to other employee contract liabilities. During oral arguments prior to High Court Judge William Trower's decision, the Debenhams administrators argued that contracts for employees who were furloughed as part of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme prior to the administrators' appointment should not be treated as “adopted” under the U.K.’s Insolvency Act — which would give “super-priority” status to any compensation claims the employees may later make. The administrators...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS