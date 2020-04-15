Altria, Juul Hit With Another E-Cig Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Altria Group Inc. and Juul Labs Inc., already facing a federal antitrust enforcement action and a class action, have been slapped with a second proposed class suit alleging tobacco giant Altria illegally agreed to refrain from competing in the country's e-cigarette market as part of its $12.8 billion purchase of a stake in Juul. The new suit lodged Tuesday in California federal court and citing violations of the Sherman Act and the Clayton Act, asserts similar antitrust claims a Juul customer brought in a proposed class action in the same district court last week. Both consumer antitrust actions came after the...

