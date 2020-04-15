Selena Gomez Accuses 'Unsavory' App Of Stealing Her Image

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Pop star Selena Gomez is accusing the creators of a fashion-focused app game of using her likeness without consent, saying her inclusion in the "unsavory" game violates her right of publicity. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California state court, Gomez claims she was never asked to be featured in "Clothes Forever" — a "bug-riddled mobile game" that allows players to make style choices for celebrity characters. Selena Gomez says an app game used her likeness without permission. "Though her reputation … would make her ideal to endorse mobile games, Gomez has only considered such opportunities and has never made any...

