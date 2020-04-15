Fraud-Prevention Tech Biz Raises $145M To Expand Platform

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT) -- BioCatch announced Wednesday it has raised $145 million from investors such as Bain Capital’s venture arm, with the fraud-prevention technology company saying it will use the money to spur growth and expand its product offerings. BioCatch is a behavioral biometrics company that monitors user behavior online in order to catch abnormalities that could signal fraud or robotic activity, according to its website. The New York- and Israel-based company primarily works with financial institutions but is looking to grow its footprint in the e-commerce and public sectors, the announcement said. The coronavirus pandemic’s effects on people’s working habits highlights the need for...

