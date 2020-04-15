Frontier Communications Seeks To Trim $10B Debt In Ch. 11

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT) -- Cable provider Frontier Communications Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a New York bankruptcy court, saying it has a debt-for-equity plan in hand to trim $10 billion of its $17.5 billion in funded debt. In bankruptcy filings late Tuesday, Frontier said issues with integrating recent acquisitions, “fierce” competition, changing consumer preferences and the need to upgrade from copper cables to optical fiber has rendered its debt “unsustainable,” leading it to strike a deal with its unsecured bondholders for a Chapter 11 restructuring. “With this agreement with our bondholders, we can now focus on executing our strategy to drive operational...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS