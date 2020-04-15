OECD Sees Corp. Tax Reform More Important Post-Pandemic

In a report to Group of 20 finance ministers, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development suggested countries would seek to rebalance tax burdens as economies gradually return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic. (Getty Images)
The OECD also said it is prepared to study both new and traditional tax policy ideas on the heels of the health and economic crisis.
The Paris-based organization is leading a group of nearly 140 jurisdictions to find a consensus on redistributing taxing rights to countries in which digital companies have consumers but lack a taxable physical presence and a minimum effective corporate tax. Some advocacy groups and scholars have argued that because digital companies are likely to benefit financially from a situation where people globally are under orders to stay at home, these companies should pay more tax.
The redistribution of taxing rights is considered the first pillar of the OECD's work to overhaul the global tax system, while the minimum tax is the second. The OECD hopes to have countries agree on both pillars by the end of the year. The organization said it is sticking to that goal, despite the widespread economic and travel restrictions governments have imposed to combat COVID-19, the respiratory disease that results from the coronavirus.
The G-20, chaired this year by Saudi Arabia, issued a communique after the meeting, stating it was committed to using all tools to steady economies and ensure a quick recovery “while continuing to tackle the global challenges, notably those related to addressing the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy and enhancing access to opportunities.”
The OECD's report said the possibility that digital companies would profit from people being forced to stay at home, combined with the need for countries to cover budget holes, could “provide new impetus to efforts to reach agreement on Pillar 1 issues internationally.”
Moreover, the report said that as countries will need to make tough budget choices in the future, “the demand for effective global implementation [of the minimum tax proposal] will be higher” to ensure that large companies pay the same tax as small companies, which may have suffered disproportionately from the crisis.
The report said a speedy economic recovery requires proper functioning of global supply chains. The OECD urged countries not to risk sparking a trade war via unilateral digital taxes.
Earlier this year, the U.S. and France were engaged in a bitter dispute over a French tax on large digital companies, which the U.S. believed unfairly targeted American companies. The U.S. threatened to charge tariffs on a number of French goods. The two sides ultimately reached a tentative truce with France agreeing to suspend payment of the tax in the hope that an international deal could be reached by the end of the year.
The OECD's report said that while it would be premature to form guidance on tax policies for the longer term, the debate is already starting, with some commentators arguing for measures such as excess profit taxes, wealth taxes or carbon taxes.
A growing number of countries are introducing or strengthening carbon pricing, the OECD said, adding that this could be further facilitated by international cooperation and coordination.
The OECD also said countries could consider changing the current tax structure through broadening the base or raising revenue in ways that wouldn't excessively harm growth, such as taxes on immovable property and consumption.
“Further analytical work will be needed, recognizing that efforts to restore public finances have not begun and may be a while,” the report said.
The report added that the current time should be used to explore avenues for tax reform and that the OECD “stands ready to explore and assess new ideas as well as more traditional ones.”
The Saudi Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
