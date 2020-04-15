Sabre Won't Promise Notice Before Closing Farelogix Merger

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice indicated Tuesday it may seek an injunction temporarily blocking Sabre’s $360 million purchase of Farelogix because the airline booking service companies, already successful against a U.S. merger challenge, won’t commit to giving advance notice to closing the deal if they beat a U.K. challenge. Sabre Corp. and Farelogix Inc. convinced a Delaware federal judge last week to reject the DOJ’s merger challenge, only for the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority to also move to block the transaction as its U.S. peer said it would contest its loss at the Third Circuit. The DOJ said it sought...

