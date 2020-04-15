American Samoa Appeals Citizenship, 'Cultural Imperialism'

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S government and the American Samoan government urged the Tenth Circuit on Tuesday to reverse a Utah federal judge's order that American Samoans are birthright U.S. citizens, saying a lower court's determination was improper and conflicts with five other circuit courts. Imposing birthright U.S. citizenship on the people of American Samoa against their will would be an "irregular intrusion into the autonomy of Samoan democratic decision-making; an exercise of paternalism — if not overt cultural imperialism — offensive to the shared democratic traditions of the United States and modern American Samoa," the government of American Samoa, an intervenor defendant, told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS