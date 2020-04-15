Freshfields' US Head Of M&A, Global Transactions Leaves

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Mitchell Presser, the U.S. head of mergers and acquisitions and global transactions for Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, has left the law firm, Freshfields confirmed Wednesday, bringing an end to Presser’s five-and-a-half-year run as one of the firm’s leading U.S. M&A attorneys. Presser had been with Freshfields since September 2014 and worked out of the firm’s New York City office, according to his LinkedIn page. His departure from Freshfields was first reported by Law.com Wednesday morning, and a spokesperson for the firm confirmed the news to Law360. “We confirm that Mitchell has left the firm,” the spokesperson said. “We thank him for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS