Houston Atty Says Ex-Client Didn't Pay Him After $4.7M Win

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Houston attorney is accusing his former client, who is also a lawyer, of stiffing him on a $400,000 legal bill for the attorney's work to secure a $4.7 million settlement in an arbitration brought by the client's former law firm. Joseph E. Herbert filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Texas' Harris County District Court against former client Greggory A. Teeter. According to the lawsuit, Teeter hired Herbert to represent him in an employment arbitration case brought against him by his former employer, personal injury firm the Law Office of Thomas J. Henry. That arbitration proceeding ended with a $4.7 million settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS