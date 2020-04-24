Carnival Execs Say Virus Crisis Foiling Enviro Improvements

Law360, Miami (April 24, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. executives told a Florida federal judge Wednesday that they have been unable so far to use the coronavirus pause in operations to move forward with planned environmental improvements on the company’s ships but assured the court they are committed to environmental compliance and meeting the goals set forth by the court. In a videoconference hearing, Carnival CEO Arnold Donald told U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz, who is overseeing the company’s compliance with a settlement over illegal dumping and pollution violations, that Carnival is still dealing with various crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the fundamental principles of compliance...

