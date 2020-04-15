It's Now Or Never In Push To Undo Trump's Security Tariffs

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The contentious fight over a national security law used by President Donald Trump to set sweeping tariffs has returned to a U.S. Supreme Court that has expressed a willingness to check executive power, but the court may be constrained by its own precedent. Observers have long expected that only the high court will be able to resolve the case over the constitutionality of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which Trump used in March 2018 to set levies on steel and aluminum. Steel importers challenged the move, arguing that the law violates the so-called nondelegation doctrine by effectively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS