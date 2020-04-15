Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOD Watchdog Says Trump Did Not Influence $10B JEDI Deal

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 1:05 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump did not unduly influence the U.S. Department of Defense's contentious $10 billion JEDI contract for a cloud computing system, a DOD watchdog said Wednesday.

The Department of Defense’s decision to award the contract to Microsoft was in line with acquisition law and policy, a DOD watchdog said Wednesday. (AP)

The DOD’s disputed decision to award the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal to a single company, Microsoft Corp., was in line with acquisition law and policy, and the specific “gate” requirements the department laid out for bidders were reasonable and not overly restrictive of competition, the DOD Office of...

