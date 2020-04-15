FTC Docs Reveal Scope Of Robocall Enforcement Efforts

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A January battery of Federal Trade Commission warning letters put 19 internet phone service companies on notice that they could be sued for helping robocallers infiltrate U.S. telephone networks. Law360 identified the targeted companies through a public records request, showing the scope of the government’s enforcement effort and the expanding role regulators see for themselves in holding phone companies liable for their customers’ traffic. None of the 19 Voice over Internet Protocol companies are household names, and most cater to business clients. But they represent an important segment of the national phone system that wittingly or unwittingly transmits millions of unwanted...

