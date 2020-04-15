Ore. Man Accused Of $65M Payroll, Income Tax Evasion Ploy

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have charged an Oregon man with conspiring with local construction and contracting companies to evade $65 million in payroll and income taxes by paying unlicensed workers under the table. Victor Hugo Lopez-Diaz was part of a plot to cheat the government out of $65 million in payroll and individual income taxes that involved compensating unlicensed construction workers off the books using $185 million in cashed payroll checks, U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said Tuesday. Lopez-Diaz worked with other unnamed contracting companies to file false tax returns that improperly left out cash wages paid to construction workers, along with employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS