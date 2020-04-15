Boy Scouts Get More Time To Try To Stall Girl Scouts' TM Suit

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge expressed doubt Wednesday that the Boy Scouts’ Chapter 11 stay barring further litigation in a trademark suit from the Girl Scouts isn’t causing enough harm that it should be lifted, but gave the Boy Scouts more time to make their case. During a phone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she will give the Boy Scouts another week to supplement its argument that the court should deny the Girl Scouts of the United States of America's request for the stay be lifted so a trademark infringement case filed in New York can proceed. Judge Silverstein...

