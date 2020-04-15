Morgan Stanley Vet Heads To Bressler Amery & Ross

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Bressler Amery & Ross announced Wednesday that it's recruited an attorney who most recently spent more than a decade at Morgan Stanley overseeing the group tasked with managing litigation for the firm's wealth management clients. Attorney Joseph L. Calabrese is now a principal in Bressler Amery's financial institutions group and will be based in its New York office. But for the moment, he's based at home, as the firm works remotely during the global pandemic. Calabrese told Law360 Wednesday that starting the new job has been both wonderful, as he gets acquainted with new colleagues, and strange under coronavirus-related circumstances....

