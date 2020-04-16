IT Co. Must Pay Subcontractor $1.4M For Air Force Base Work

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Maryland-based information technology company must pay its subcontractor $1.4 million for work completed at a U.S. Air Force base, after a Maryland federal judge found that the subcontractor's breach of their agreement was triggered by the nonpayment in the first place. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher said on Wednesday that California-based Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Inc.'s violation of its contract with VOR Technology LLC, in telling the Air Force that it hadn't been paid, was justified in light of VOR's missed payments. The contract barred Kratos from communicating with VOR's customer — the Air Force — without...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS