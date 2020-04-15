6th Circ. Limits Opioid Claims Against Pharmacies

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- In a major development for the vast multidistrict opioid litigation, the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday said that key bellwether cases against CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacy giants can't include dispensing allegations because those claims were added too late. The Sixth Circuit excluded retail dispensing allegations from opioid bellwether cases against CVS, Walgreens and others, meaning an upcoming trial will primarily focus on pharmacies’ actions as wholesale distributors. (AP) The appeals court unanimously granted a petition for a writ of mandamus that pharmacy chains submitted in January, finding that U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster improperly allowed two Ohio counties to amend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS