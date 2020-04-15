J&J Must Face Retrial In Pa. Pelvic Mesh Injury Case

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A divided Pennsylvania appeals court on Wednesday upheld a trial judge's decision voiding a jury's conclusion that a Johnson & Johnson unit's pelvic mesh implant, while defective, had not been the cause of injuries suffered by an Ohio woman. The state's Superior Court ruled 2-to-1 that jurors had been presented with uncontested testimony that Kimberly Adkins had suffered vaginal pain and bleeding as a result of an Ethicon mesh implant that jurors ultimately concluded had been defectively designed. "The jury's finding that the device did not cause any injury to Adkins was against the weight of the evidence," the court ruled...

