Blank Rome Guides Merchants Capital On $31M Queens Loan

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Blank Rome represented Merchants Capital in connection with its roughly $31.3 million loan to an entity affiliated with Bayrock Capital for a pair of apartment buildings in Queens, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from Merchants Capital Corp. is for apartment buildings at 202-05 and 201-11 Jamaica Ave. as well as a third unnumbered property on Jamaica Avenue. Roughly $13.4 million of that figure is new capital for the properties and the remainder is an assumption and refinancing of pre-existing debt at the properties. The properties are in the Hollis neighborhood of Queens, and the...

