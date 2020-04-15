6th Circ. Rejects Bias Case Against Military Contractor

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A translator who says military contractor Valiant fired him for helping a linguist make a sexual assault complaint against an Army officer doesn’t have a case because the linguist complained to the Army and not the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Sixth Circuit ruled Wednesday. A unanimous three-judge panel held that Zouheir Hamade doesn’t have a case under the so-called participation clause of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act under circuit precedent saying the clause only shields workers who take part in EEOC investigations. Hamade “has explicitly conceded that there was no pending EEOC investigation or charge by him or...

