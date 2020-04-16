6th Circ. Signs Off On $12M Cut To HarperCollins Verdict

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has affirmed a trial court's erasure of $12 million in damages won by a book printing company against HarperCollins' Christian publishing unit after the disintegration of their business relationship, saying the publisher had no duty to disclose its talks with a different printer. The appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the ultimate outcome of a 2019 trial between HarperCollins Christian Publishing Inc., formerly known as Thomas Nelson Inc., and book printing house EPAC Technologies Inc. over a contract that EPAC said required Thomas Nelson to send certain printing work to EPAC. The deal fell apart just months after being...

