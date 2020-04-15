9th Circ. Imperils $73M Of Break Time Win Over Wells Fargo

Law360 (April 15, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Roughly $73 million of $97.28 million in damages over rest breaks was put in jeopardy for a class of California-based Wells Fargo home mortgage consultants after a split Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday partially backed the award, but said the ultimate amount rests on the Golden State's high court's forthcoming ruling in a separate case. The three-judge panel said a California federal court had been right to rule that Wells Fargo owes its home mortgage consultants for the allegedly underpaid breaks. But the majority said it couldn't support the nearly $100 million award granted by the lower court because the damages calculation hinges on what constitutes the employees' regular...

