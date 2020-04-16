Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Homeowners Must Weigh In On Insurer's Battle With Builder

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An insurer's bid to avoid providing defense or claim coverage to home builder PulteGroup arising from an enforcement case brought by the state of Florida can move forward in federal court, but it must include homeowners affected by the state's case, a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker in the Northern District of Florida dismissed Kinsale Insurance Co.’s suit without prejudice and gave the company until April 24 to add the homeowners as parties, saying they have a clear interest and their participation is needed to add weight to any court decision on the matter.

The judge also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!