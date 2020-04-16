Homeowners Must Weigh In On Insurer's Battle With Builder

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- An insurer's bid to avoid providing defense or claim coverage to home builder PulteGroup arising from an enforcement case brought by the state of Florida can move forward in federal court, but it must include homeowners affected by the state's case, a Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker in the Northern District of Florida dismissed Kinsale Insurance Co.’s suit without prejudice and gave the company until April 24 to add the homeowners as parties, saying they have a clear interest and their participation is needed to add weight to any court decision on the matter. The judge also...

