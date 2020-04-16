Keryx Proxy Action Ignored 'Tailored Warning,' Judge Says

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a shareholder's proposed class action alleging Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. misled the public in the lead-up to a December 2018 shareholder vote on the company's acquisition by Akebia Therapeutics Inc. In U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly's Apr. 15 decision, the judge determined that lead plaintiffs Abraham Kiswani and John Andreula did not properly allege that October 2018 proxy statements about long-term financial prospects for the company violated federal securities laws. Judge Connolly pointed to multiple instances of cautionary language prefacing financial guidance in the proxy statement, telling the parties that the companies "provided a...

