Cheese Buyers Ask 7th Circ. To Revive Parmesan Label Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Cheese buyers alleging a group of food companies and stores deceived them into believing their products were made of 100% pure Parmesan have told the Seventh Circuit the district court that largely dismissed their claims should have let a jury decide whether consumers would be deceived by the labeling. The group of buyers, led by Ann Bell, told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday that when U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman dismissed the bulk of their claims, he went against established law by deciding as a matter of law that consumers would not be misled by claims on the front of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS